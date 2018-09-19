Bangladesh start AFC U-16 Women’s Championship qualifiers with 10-0 rout of Bahrain

- Home
- Arts & Leisure
- Economy
- Energy
- Events
- Health
- History
- Media
- News
- Opinions
- Politics
- Science & Tech
- Special
- Sports
- Uncategorized
- World
Anuching Mogini, Maria Manda and Shamsunnahar (junior) earned a brace each at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur on Monday.
Sajeda Khatun, Shamsunnahar (senior), Anai Mogini and Tahura Khatun all found the net once.
It was the second consecutive loss for Bahrain in the tournament, having been defeated 8-0 by Lebanon in first match.
Bangladesh will take on Lebanon, who also beat the United Arab Emirates 6-3 earlier in the day, on Wednesday.
Bangladesh had a great chance to go ahead against Bahrain in the ninth minute but Anuching’s shot from Anai’s pass flew over the crossbar.However, Anai scored three minutes later when the defender’s cross fooled goalkeeper Jahra Nazar Ali and found the net.
Skipper Maria extended the lead four minutes later. The midfielder’s shot from outside the box nestled into the net over the head of the goalkeeper.
Anuching did not squander the chance again when she got the ball after a Bahrain defender returned Shamsunnahar’s shot in the 19th minute.
She got her brace in similar fashion after the goalie returned Rituparna Chakma’s shot in the 35th minute to take the scoreline to 4-0.
Bangladesh extended the lead in the stoppage time of the first half when Shamsunnahar’s (junior) from Anai’s cross found the net.
The hosts, however, missed two more great chances in the added time. Maria’s shot hit the crossbar after the keeper fisted the ball while Anuching’s attempt went over the bar.
Bahrain goalkeeper Nazar Ali parried another shot of Rituparna in the beginning of the second half while Maria’s shot went over the bar a few minutes later.Sajeda Khatun who came in for Anuching started heaped more misery on the Bahrainis in the second half with a perfect shot from Ankhi Khatun’s pass in the 55th minute.
Shamsunnahar (junior) made the scoreline 7-0 two minutes later. Keeper Jahra blocked Shamsunnahar’s first shot but was beaten by the second one.
Bahrain’s Dana Basem got her second yellow card when she fouled Shamsunnahar (junior) during an attack on the right.
The goalie watched as Shamsunnahar (senior) scored from the 12 yards.
Maria and Tohura then took the scoreline to 10-0 in the 71st and 80th minute respectively.
Source: Bdnews24.
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone