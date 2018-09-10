Bangladesh opposition forms human chain demanding release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Source: Xinhua| 2018-09-10 |Editor: Yurou

People form a human chain in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 10, 2018. Thousands of people from Bangladesh’s largest opposition party formed a human chain in the capital on Monday, demanding the release of their jailed leader Khaleda Zia and free and fair parliament elections slated for December. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) — Thousands of people frim Bangladesh’s largest opposition party formed a human chain in the capital on Monday, demanding the release of their jailed leader Khaleda Zia and free and fair parliament elections slated for December.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists gathered in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka since Monday morning.

They blocked the major road in front of the club carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding immediate release of the 72-year-old leader who was found guilty of a corruption charge and sentenced to five years in prison in February.

BNP leaders said political vendettas are to blame for the cases against Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman, now BNP acting chairman and living in London.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, among others, addressed the human chain and said their peaceful movement will continue until their leader is released from jail.

Alamgir reiterated that his party demands free and fair parliament elections under a non-partisan government.