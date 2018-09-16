B Chy, Dr Kamal alliance places five-point demand for election-time govt

Dr Kalam Hossain along with Juktofront leaders before the press briefing at the National Press Club on Saturday, Septembers 15, 2018 Focus Bangla

The new alliance, led by Dr Badruddoza Chowdhury and Dr Kamal Hossain, has placed a five-point demand to the ruling party for the formation of an election-time non-partisan government.

The new alliance issued a press release signed by Badruddoza and Dr Kamal in this regard on Friday, reports UNB.

Their five-point demand is given below.

Forming a neutral government to ensure equal opportunity for all parties after the dissolution of parliament before the announcement of the national election schedule, forming the new government in consultation with all the political parties, and barring members of the election-time government from participating in the election.

Constituting a new election commission with acceptable people to ensure a free, fair, and neutral election, after discussions with all political parties and allowing all the media to exercise freedom of speech while giving the political parties full rights to hold rallies.

Withdrawing the false cases filed against leaders and activists of all political parties, including students who led the quota reform and safe road movements, and releasing the detainees. Halting the arrest of any leaders and activists of any political party until elections are over.

Deployment of army, magistrates, and law enforcement agencies, in each election area and allowing the Election Commission to exercise its full authority over law enforcement agencies, one month before, and ten days after the election.

Dropping the use of EVMs in the elections and amending the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties.

Earlier, on August 20, Juktofront Chairman and former president Badruddoza, and Gono Forum President Dr Kamal, announced the forging of an alliance of greater unity in the interest of the nation.

Juktofront was formed on December 4, 2017 and consists of Bikalpadhara, Bangladesh, Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Nagorik Oikya

Credit; Dhaka Tribune