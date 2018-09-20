After partition, Bangladesh was meant for Muslims, West Bengal for Hindus: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly

Stoking a controversy, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday asserted that after the partition of 1947 West Bengal became a part of India as it was for the Hindus.

The BJP MP reiterated that the partition was done so that Pakistan becomes a Muslim nation and Bangladesh was mainly for the Muslims. She added that West Bengal was for the Hindus who returned from Bangladesh.

Ganguly gave the statement after she was asked of her views on the draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

The MP also said that only Hindus aren’t refugees but Buddhists and Jains are refugees too who came from different parts of the world to India.

“Politically incorrect…Partition was done so Pak becomes Muslim nation; Bangladesh mainly for Muslims, Bengal part of India as it was for Hindus who returned from Bangladesh. Only Hindus aren’t refugees, Buddhists, Jains are refugees too who came from different parts of the world to India,” said Ganguly.

Taking a stand in the NRC bill, BJP national vice-president Om Mathur on August 12 had said the country would not be allowed to become a ‘dharamshala’ and that NRC would be implemented throughout the country after the 2019 general election.

The entire country is suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators. There is not a single city or town which is not suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Mathur had told reporters. “The country will not be allowed to become a ‘dharamshala’ and NRC will be implemented across the country after 2019,” he had said.