3 lakh BNP men implicated in false cases in Sept: Rizvi

BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said that three lakh leaders and activists of the party and its different fronts have been implicated this month in different false cases.

Rizvi came up with the allegation at a press conference at BNP’s central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan, reports our staff correspondent.

At least 3,000 false cases have been filed from September 1 against three lakh BNP activists, Rizvi said.

“More than 3,500 leaders and activists were arrested”, he said, adding that more than 90 BNP activists have been detained in the past 24 hours.