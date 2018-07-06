Sons of anti-liberation elements not to get govt jobs: Minister

Shipping minister Shajahan Khan on Friday announced that sons of Jamaat and Shibir activists, razakars (Pakistani collaborators of 1971) and anti-liberation elements wouldn’t get jobs in the country.

“As long as Sheikh Hasina remains in power, sons of anti-liberation elements will not be allowed government jobs in the country,” said Shajahan Khan while inaugurating an approach road for Achmat Ali Khan bridge in Madaripur.

Also a leader of ruling Bangladesh Awami League aka AL, Shajahan Khan claimed that sons of anti-liberation elements get government jobs nowhere in the world, even not in Vietnam and Germany.

“The government should identify the anti-liberation elements in the administration and they should be sacked [from government jobs], because they are hatching conspiracies even while in government service,” he claimed.

Dwelling on the quota reform campaign and attacks on quota reform activists, the minister claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir have hands in the attacks on quota reform campaigners.

“Time will say how the quota reform issue will be solved. I don’t believe that Bangladesh Chhatra League [student wing of ruling AL] launches attacks on quota reformists. Quota reform movement might have been carried out by Jamaat and Shibir secretly. They have hands in this attack.”

Alleging that an anti-government campaign is being waged in the name of quota reform movement, Shajahan Khan said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has already declared that there would no quota system in the country.

“It’s Sheikh Hasina who revoked the quota system. The Sheikh Hasina-led government formed a committee to annul the system. It will be effective shortly after the committee submits its report.”