Quota reform activist Toriqul denied treatment in govt hospital

Quota reform campaigner of Rajshahi University Toriqul Islam was apparently forced out of hospital with his injuries.

Toriqul’s sister Fatima Khatun said she told the physicians at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital that her brother was not fit enough to leave the hospital.

But the doctors did not pay heed, she alleged.

“What offence has my brother committed? Can’t he get treatment at the government hospital?” Fatema asked.

Toriqul, a joint convenor of the quota reform platform Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad unit at Rajshahi University (RU), was admitted to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday after an attack by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Toriqul was asked to leave the hospital on Thursday afternoon though he was still groaning in pain.

He was then taken to a private hospital in the city’s Lakkhipur area.

On anonymity, a physician at the medical college hospital said one of his legs was broken and he might need an operation.

The city’s Matihar police station officer-in-charge (OC), Shahadat Hossain said there are no allegations against Toriqul.

When asked then why he was kept under the police guard, the OC said he was given police protection for security reasons.

The police then allowed the reporter to speak with Toriqul.

“I dream to sit for BCS examination after finishing my graduation. I wish I were a BCS cadre. But, my father’s woes…,” Toriqul voice choked up and tears prevented him from speaking further.

Toriqul, son of a farmer, has a brother and a sister.

“I requested them not to beat me, but they didn’t pay heed. One of them beat me with a stick and I lost last all strength. I couldn’t say anything,” Toriqul described the horrific moment of the attack.

When asked why Toriqul was released from the hospital despite complaints from his relations, assistant professor of orthopaedics department Subrata Kumar Pramanik said the necessary treatment he needs has been given. If the ‘positioning’ is okay, the bandage will be enough to heal him.

Patients with such injuries are usually released at this stage, he added.

Identities of the attackers

A video footage shot during the attack shows Abdullah Al Mamun, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League unit at the university, beat Toriqul with a hammer. Mamun is a student of the sociology department of the university.

A certain Latiful Kabir alias Manik was also seen brandishing a machete during the attack. Latiful is a student of history department of the university.

Mehedi Hossan alias Mishu, organising secretary of the BCL and student of sociology department of the university, was seen brandishing a large stick in the video footage.

When asked, Mehedi confessed his involvement in the attack.

History department’s 4th year student Ramijul Islam alias Rimu was also seen kicking Toriqul’s head. Ramijul is a vice president of BCL.

Ramijul also confessed his involvement in the attack.

Also, BCL’s organising secretary and law department’s 4th year student Hassan Laban, BCL’s RU unit vice president and applied mathematics student Ahmed Sajib and BCL’s Bangabandhu Hall unit vice president Mizanur Rahman Sinha were also among the attckers.

“A lot of Shibir (student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami) men entered the campus in the name of quota movement. Chhatra League was trying to check any possible instability on the campus,” said BCL’s RU unit general secretary.

Asked about the attack on Toriqul, he said the incident took place while fighting them back.

Protest

RU teacher at the economics department Farid Khan said those who did this must face exemplary punishment.

He called on the students to walk barefoot to the Shaheed Zoha memorial on the campus protesting at the attack.

Meanwhile, in press conference, 14 teachers of the mass communication and journalism department have demanded punishment for the attackers.