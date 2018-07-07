Military Plane Crashed During Test Flight in Bangladesh, 2 Pilots Dead – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A military jet of Bangladesh’s Air Forces crashed during a test flight in the country’s western district of Jessore leaving two pilots dead, local media reported.

The K-8W took off from an airbase to train night flights and crashed at 9:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the Bangla Tribune media outlet reported on Sunday citing the country’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, a special committee for investigation into the crash has been created. Other details of the incident remain unknown.K-8W is an improved variant of Karakorum-8, a two-seat jet trainer and light attack aircraft which is designed by China and is an export version of a similar Hongdu JL-8.