Military Plane Crashed During Test Flight in Bangladesh, 2 Pilots Dead – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A military jet of Bangladesh’s Air Forces crashed during a test flight in the country’s western district of Jessore leaving two pilots dead, local media reported.
The K-8W took off from an airbase to train night flights and crashed at 9:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the Bangla Tribune media outlet reported on Sunday citing the country’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to the ISPR, a special committee for investigation into the crash has been created. Other details of the incident remain unknown.K-8W is an improved variant of Karakorum-8, a two-seat jet trainer and light attack aircraft which is designed by China and is an export version of a similar Hongdu JL-8.
Source: sputniknews.com
With friendly countries on all sides of Bangladesh, why on earth do we have to maintain & feed a battle ready (!) army, airforce & navy ?.
During the last 47 yrs, experts should take stock of airforce fighter aircrafts including training aircrafts that took to the sky & crashed, including one flown by air chief Bashar. These are mindless tragedies that could be avoided.
For the Bangladesh airforce, choppers & transport aircrafts are fine since they have a role to play during man made/natural calamities. But why fighter aircrafts ?. Come to think of the loss of lives, the effort needed to train & maintain such bright boys & the disaster it brings to the families of the pilots killed in crash.
For the Navy, why did we have to have the submarines ?. For what good purpose ?
For the Army, why procure lethal offensive weapons, to fight against which country ?.
Points to ponder.