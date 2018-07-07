Indian Firm Wins Construction Contract for Bangladesh’s First Nuclear Plant

India, not being a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), cannot participate directly in the construction of atomic power reactors. But Indian companies can be involved in the construction and installation works and in the supply of some equipment.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A joint venture between India’s Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Max Group of Bangladesh has won a $110 million construction contract involving Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant, being primarily built by Russia’s Rosatom.

Under the project, the joint venture will construct the Turbine Island for Unit 1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). HCC’s share in the joint venture is 40 percent ($44 million).

“HCC has become the first Indian company to participate in the international civil nuclear market. We are confident of delivering this job on time with precision in quality, safety, and state-of-the-art technology. We look forward to furthering project awards in Rooppur NPP and expanding our infrastructure footprint in Bangladesh,” Arjun Dhawan, the CEO of HCC, said in a statement.

In March this year, India, Russia and Bangladesh had signed a memorandum of agreement for cooperation in the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant.HCC had constructed 65 percent of India’s installed nuclear power capacity. Fifteen out of the 24 nuclear reactors in India were built by HCC. India’s largest light water reactors, built at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, were built by HCC in 2010.

The company is currently engaged in the construction of the first phase of the Integrated Nuclear Recycle Plant in Tarapur and the Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility (FRFCF) in Kalpakkam.