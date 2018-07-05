Gazipur Mayor-elect Zahangir wants road named after defeated BNP rival Hasan

Zahangir met Hasan at Ahsanullah Sarker Orphanage and Madrasa at Auchparha Mittibarhi in Tongi on Wednesday.

The two hugged and treated each other to sweets.

“Hasan Uddin is a freedom fighter. I want to name a road after him to keep his memory alive. I want to run the mayor’s office by honouring the political opposition,” Zahangir said.

The 39-year-old general secretary of the ruling party’s Gazipur city unit beat Hasan in the elections on June 26.

Zahangir would fulfil the electoral pledges, hoped Hasan, 70, who was an MP during the Jatiya Party’s regime in the 80s.

“I will cooperate with him in all the good work,” he said.Hasan, who had also been elected mayor of Gazipur municipality twice before it was declared a city corporation, advised Zahangir to value time. “Otherwise, you will fall behind,” he warned.

“And you visiting me will be meaningless if it is meant to be (PR stunt) only,” he added.

Former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Zahangir is a readymade garment entrepreneur now.

He sought advices of Hasan and all others and their support to work for the development of Gazipur City.

“I want to establish a beautiful, clean and green city with everyone’s help,” he said.

Source: Bdnews24.