Discussion held over setting up new ICP in Tripura

Bangladeshi Chakma women walk alongside barbed wire fencing as others sit under makeshift shelters at the Indo Bangladesh fencing area at Karbook, 135 kms south of Agartala, the capital of northeastern state of Tripura on August 4, 2013 AFP

The state government of Tripura is planning to set up a new integrated checkpoint (ICP) at the Sonamura subdivision under the Sipahijala district in Tripura.

In addition, the rail link between Tripura and Bangladesh will also be established via Nishchintapur in Sipahijala.

These decisions were made at a recent meeting at the Tripura State Secretariat chaired by M Nagraj, principal secretary at the Department of Industry and Commerce in Tripura.

AK Bamba, chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPI), and HK Lohia, inspector general of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, among others, attended the meeting.

Sources in the state administration said the Srimantapur Land Customs Station (LCS), which has been under the control of the state government of Tripura, will be transferred under the jurisdiction of LPI soon.

In that case, the Srimantapur LCS is likely to be converted to a mini-ICP, sources said.

Possibility of a nascent ICP in Sabroom, near the Feni River that runs along the Bangladesh-India border, was discussed as well. The meeting proposed to install the ICP adjoining the Feni Bridge, which is currently under construction.

Sources further added that the meeting discussed renovation of the infrastructure at all the Land Customs Stations along the Tripura-Bangladesh border.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.