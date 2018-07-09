Bangladesh Football Team off to Qatar for intensive training

- Home
Ittefaq Report
A 28- member Bangladesh National football team left Dhaka for Qatar on Saturday night for an intensive two weeks training camp.
Bangladesh booters are expected to play two practice matches for their preparation for Asian Games and SAFF.
Before the departure, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) arranged a press conference to provide details of the team.
New English coach Jamie Day who arrived in Dhaka three weeks back has been conducting training sessions. Jamie spent most of his trying to improve fitness of the players as he hardly had time to look on to other tactical aspects.
“We have been training intensively for the last three weeks and the boys worked hard with some tough sessions like running and fitness work. So far I am satisfied and pleased with efforts shown by the boys and their attitude,” Jamie Day said at a press briefing at the BFF House.
Bangladesh U-23 team have been drawn in Group B of the upcoming Asian Games alongside Qatar, Thailand and Uzbekistan and new English believes the experience in the Asian Games against the top ranking teams should be helpful for the team in the upcoming September’s SAFF Championship.
Out of the 28 members going to Qatar, 20 players including three seniors have been picked for the U-23 team while the remaining eight will be going there as part of buildup for the SAFF Championship squad. Some other senior players who are nursing injury may join the squad when they are fit.
