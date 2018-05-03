Bangladesh overtake West Indies to eighth in ICC Test rankings

The Windies have lost five points and are now on 67 points to end up in the ninth position while Bangladesh have gained four points to reach 75, eight points clear of the Windies, the International Cricket Council or ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

India have maintained their hold at the top of the rankings and only strengthened their position by increasing the gap at the top.

This has seen India’s lead over South Africa stretch from four to 13 points as the Virat Kohli-captained side gained four points to reach an aggregate of 125 while South Africa have lost five points to slip to 112 points.

Despite the drop in points, the Proteas are comfortably ahead of the remaining sides.

Australia are placed third with 106 points after gaining four points following the update, taking back the position from New Zealand, who had overtaken them at the last cut-off date of Apr 3.

Australia has wrestled back the no.3 spot from New Zealand.

At that stage, New Zealand had assured themselves of $200,000 by finishing third.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa had bagged a $1 million and $500,000 for their first and second finish at the cut-off date.

Sri Lanka remained in sixth position after losing one point while Zimbabwe gained one point to reach two.

ICC Test Team Rankings (as on May 1, following the annual update):