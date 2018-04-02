U-15 girls thrash hosts to lift title

Bangladesh Under-15 women’s football team players and officials pose for photograph after they the beat Hong Kong to clinch the title of Jockey Club Girls’ International Youth Football Tournament in Hong Kong on Sunday. — BFF photo

Bangladesh Under-15 national football team were crowned champions in the Jockey Club Girls’ International Youth Football Tournament after they defeated hosts Hong Kong by a massive 6-0 margin in their last league match in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Tahura Khatun recorded her second hat-trick of the tournament while Sajeda Khatun, Shamsun Nahar and Anuching Mogini netted one goal each for the victors.

Bangladesh’s girls, who beat Malaysia 10-1 and Iran 8-1 in the first two matches, continued their dominance to outplay Hong Kong, who finished second in the four-nation tournament.

Tahura, who scored five goals in the first two matches, opened the scoring in the very fourth minute but Bangladesh had to wait until 39th minute to double the lead when Sajeda netted their second goal.

Tahura struck her second goals a minute later and Shamsun Nahar made it 4-0 in the 67th minute.

Anuching joined the goal fest in the 72nd minute, shortly before Tahura completed her hat-trick.

Head Coach Golam Rabbani Choton was satisfied with the way his charges performed in this tournament.

‘I was surprised to see the character our players showed in this tournament,’ Choton said.

‘I think they kept the tempo of their last tournament, SAFF Under-15 Championship, which they played four months ago.

‘We had a target of showing our improvement in the women’s football and the players did it.’

Choton claimed the players kept their form intact only for their hard work in the training session in the last couple of months.

‘Our girls worked very hard in the training camp and they improved their game in every aspect as they developed their technical, tactical and physical strength and they learnt how to play fearless football in an unfamiliar condition,’ he said.

Tahura, who became the top scorer of the tournament, also expressed her joy after continuing her scoring form.

‘I am very happy for achieving the trophy of the highest scorer of the tournament,’ Tahura said.

‘We all gave our full efforts in this match against Hong Kong and clinched the Championship for my country.’

Shamsun Nahar was adjudged as the most valuable player of the tournament.

