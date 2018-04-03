Tohura hat-trick seals huge 6-0 win, title for Bangladesh in Hong Kong

- Home
Tohura Khatun’s hat-trick on Sunday, the second in their three matches of the four-nation tournament, helped the team secure a huge 6-0 win.
Tohura put Bangladesh ahead in the fourth minute. The Bangladesh girls took full control with Sajeda Khatun’s strike in the 39th minute followed by another of Tohura a minute minute.
Bangladesh did not allow Hong Kong to get back in the match in the second half.Shamsunnahar and Anuching Mogini took the match beyond the reach of Hong Kong by striking in the 67th and 72nd minutes respectively.
Tohura struck her third in the 74th minute.
The team of Coach Golam Rabbani Chhoton scored 24 goals but conceded only two in this tournament.
They beat Iran 8-1 in their second match after the 10-1 thrashing of Malaysia.
Tohura became the highest scorer of the tournament with eight goals while Shamsunnahar has been declared Player of the Tournament.“We wanted to give our best to win the title in Hong Kong and we’ve done it!” Tohura said.
Shamsunnahar was also very happy to become the Player of the Tournament.
Captain Maria Manda thanked the supporters.
Coach Chhoton dedicated the victory to the martyrs and freedom fighters of the Liberation War.
Source: Bdnews24.
