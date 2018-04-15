Shakib’s Sunrisers edge Fizz’s Mumbai in thriller

Despite a brilliant bowling performance, Mustafizur Rahman’s Mumbai Indians conceded a heart-breaking last-ball, one-wicket defeat against Shakib al Hasan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL in Hyderabad Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted a moderate 147 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their stipulated 20 overs, Evin Lewis top-scoring with 29.

Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib bagged one wicket, that of Krunal Pandya, in his quota of four overs, conceding 34 runs.

In reply, Hyderabad reached their destination in the final ball of their innings, Shikhar Dhawan scoring the highest 45 for his side.

Shakib, coming in to bat at No 5, scored a run-a-ball 12, including one four, before being cleaned up by Mayank Markande.

The Fizz registered magnificent bowling figure of 3/24 in his four overs, accounting for the wickets of Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma.

This is Mumbai’s second consecutive loss while Sunrisers tasted their second win in a row to rise to the top of the eight-team points table.

Mumbai will now take on Delhi Daredevils Saturday in Mumbai while Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on the same day.

BRIEF SCORE

Sunrisers 151/9 (Shakib 12, Mustafizur 3/24) beat Mumbai 147/8 (Lewis 29, Shakib 1/34) by one wicket

POINTS TABLE

Teams M W L Pts NRR

SRH 2 2 0 4 0.958

CSK 2 2 0 4 0.254

KXIP 1 1 0 2 0.567

KKR 2 1 1 2 0.195

RR 2 1 1 2 -1.065

MI 2 0 2 0 -0.233

RCB 1 0 1 0 -0.598

DD 2 0 2 0 -0.851