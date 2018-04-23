Shakib, Tamim confirmed for ICC World XI to play the Windies at Lord’s

Bangladesh stars Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have confirmed their participation for the ICC World XI which will play a T20I against the West Indies at Lord’s on May 31 this year.

Shakib and Tamim will be among big names to watch in the Lord’s match, which is being organised to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.

Shakib, the top-ranked all-rounder in ODIs, and left-handed opener Tamim come in with huge reputations and Bangladesh fans would be following their fortunes with interest.

The reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions will be led by Carlos Brathwaite and the side includes other top names like Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell.

The duo joins four other Asians who have already confirmed for the match – Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik and Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka.

More big names are likely to be confirmed in the coming days for the ICC World XI side, which is being led by England’s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan.

Tamim said, “The West Indies’ contribution to the global game is unmatched and unparalleled, and if the cricket fraternity can get together to play a small role in the rebuilding of their damaged venues following last year’s hurricanes, then this is a very small price with hugely positive results.”

The Windies, reigning ICC World T20I champion, are being led by Carlos Brathwaite and the side include other top names like Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell.

All proceeds will go towards rebuilding and renovating five major venues as well as other community cricket facilities that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.