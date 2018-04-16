Sabina returns after riveting show

Bangladesh women’s football skipper Sabina Khatun said on Sunday she had enjoyed her maiden stint in Indian Women’s League to a great deal despite missing out on a spot in the final.

Sabina, who played for Sethu FC, returned home on Saturday after a successful tournament, where she struck six goals in as many matches before her team was eliminated in the semi-final with 2-0 extra-time defeat against the Eastern Sporting Union FC.

‘My experience was good and obviously, I was praised for my performance’, Sabina told New Age.

Sabina and Under-16 women’s football team skipper Krishna Rani Sarker were picked by Sethu FC. With only one foreigner allowed in the playing squad, Sabina’s goal-scoring form made Krishna a mere spectator in the tournament.

Sabina said that people she was always encouraged by the congratulatory messages from home after her performances.

‘People from Bangladesh used to congratulate me over phone when I scored in the matches,’ said Sabina, adding that she would prefer going back to the competition next season.

‘If they want me in the next season then I will definitely go there. They told me that they liked my playing style. Let’s see what happens,’ Sabina said.

Sabina denied the speculations of getting a proposal from the English Premier League through a team-mate.

‘I didn’t receive any proposal from other countries,’ said Sabina.

Source: New Age.