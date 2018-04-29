ROAD ACCIDENT IN CAPITAL; Rozina also loses battle for life

Rozina Akhter while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.– UNB photo

Weeks after death of college student Rajib, Banani road accident victim Rozina Akhter died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday after nine days.

Rozina, a domestic help in profession, had her right leg severed in a road accident while she was crossing a road at Banani on her way back to her workplace at Nikatan from her relative’s home at Mohakhali of Dhaka on April 20 night.

Her fight for life started on the very day after she was rushed to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation hospital.

She was under treatment at the hospital till April 24 and she was shifted to the intensive care unit at DMCH burn unit on April 25 with deteriorating multiple health complications, including breathing and kidney problems.

Her cause of death was her severe injuries that put her lungs and kidneys

almost dysfunctional, said DMCH professor Abul Kalam who has been leading the medical board that was treating her since she was admitted at the hospital.

This is an addition to the ongoing spate of accidents across the country claiming lives and parts of body. The capital witnessed at least five such fatalities in the last 25 days.

The capital experienced at least four accidents since April 3 which claimed life of Government Titumir College student Rajib Hossain on April 17, crippled a mother of two Ayesha Khatun, smashed right leg of University of Development Alternative MBA student Runi Akhter, damaged the right leg of household worker Rozina Akhter and put a traffic police officer into cardiac disease after smashing his left leg at Plassey in Dhaka.

Rozina’s father Rasul Mia received her body at about 11:00am in morning after doctors declared her dead at about 7:00am. Later, the body was buried in the evening after it had been taken to her ancestral village in Dhobaura upazila in Mymensingh.

Rasul Mia also demanded exemplary punishment of the arrested Uttara-bound BRTC bus driver Shafikul Islam who ‘killed’ her daughter.

Death of the 23 year-old house help, who was looking after her younger sisters’ tuition fees through her earning, made this as the second incident of losing life after suffering severed limb on the capital’s streets caused by reckless driving.

Rasel was taken to DMCH in the afternoon after a luxury coach of ‘Green Line’ ran over his left leg at the slope of Hanif Flyover.

Meanwhile the latest victim car driver, Rasel Sarkar, 26, who lost his leg at Dolaipar area in the city on Saturday, was shifted to general bed from ICU of Apollo Hospitals Dhaka, said his brother Arif Sarker.

Quoting doctors at the hospital where he was shifted from Square Hospital in night, he said that Rasel still in critical condition.

He also said that none of the Green Line Paribahan authorities communicated with them while Rasel’s employer company PR Energy had taken the responsibility of his treatment.