Razzak brings South in title mix

South Zone spinner Abdur Razzak (L) leaves the ground after claiming five-for against North Zone on the opening day of their BCL match at Khulna while East Zone batsman Abdul Mazid (R) celebrates his hundred against Central Zone at Rajshahi on Tuesday. — Courtesy photos

Veteran spinner Abdur Razzak’s five-wicket haul helped Prime Bank South Zone join the title race in the Bangladesh Cricket League as they bowled out table-toppers BCB North Zone for 187 runs on the first day of the sixth and final round in Khulna on Tuesday.

Second positioned South Zone avoided conceding any bonus point in the innings, which might help them minimize their 13 points gap with the holders North Zone with an outright victory.

With highest 17 points up for grab, South Zone can now easily overtake even if North Zone get three bonus points from their bowling.

In the other match of the day in Rajshahi, centuries from Shadman Islam and Abdul Mazid helped Islami Bank East Zone run riot against Walton Central Zone at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium.

North Zone v South Zone

Mashrafee bin Murtaza made a strong start in his return to the tournament after four years when he claimed the wicket of Junaid Siddique in his second over but Razzak eventually stole the show by picking up 5-53, his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first-class cricket and led South Zone bowled out North Zone for 187-10 in 58.3 overs.

All-rounder Sohrawardi Shuvo staged a lone fight with an unbeaten 56 off 84 balls while youngster Nazmul Hossain made 50 off 120 deliveries for North Zone.

In reply, South Zone batsmen Anamul Haque and Imrul Kayes struck fifties to take their side to 115-1 in 29 overs before stumps.

Anamul remained unbeaten on 52 off 79 deliveries while Imrul was not out on 51 off 79 at stumps.

Shafiul Islam picked the only wicket of opener Soumya Sarker (12).

Central v South Zone

Electing to bat first, Shadman continued his good form as he scored 112 off 157 balls while Mazid made 159 off 182 deliveries before the latter was retired hurt.

Mazid led the batting charge by smashing 18 fours and six sixes to take Central Zone to 406-4 in 89 overs.

Shadman was forced to retire when his score was just seven but in his return, he formed a 126-run stand with Mazid for the fourth wicket.

Spinner Shohag Gazi picked three wickets by giving away 140 runs while Abu Jayed picked 1-36.

Batsmen Shuvagata Hom (50 not out) and Mosharraf Hossain (seven not out) will resume Central Zone’s innings today.

Brief Scores

Stumps, Day 1

Central Zone 406-4 in 89 overs (Mazid 159 retired hurt, Shadman 112, Shuvagata 50 not out; Sohag 3-140) v East Zone

***

North Zone 1st innings 187 in 58.3 overs (Sohrawordi 59 not out, Shanto 50; Razzak 5-53, Saqlain 2-20) v South Zone 1st innings 115-1 in 29 overs (Anamul 52 not out, Imrul 51

not out)

Source: New Age.