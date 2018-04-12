Palshikar targets Women’s WT20 for Bangladesh

Devika Palshikar

The new assistant coach of Bangladesh women’s cricket team Devika Palshikar said Wednesday she would put an emphasis on improving the fitness of Bangladeshi players in order to raise their power hitting ability.

‘If it seems they cannot send the ball past 30-yard circle, it means they have problems in their power-hitting. Here comes the importance of their fitness. We have to work on that,’ Palshikar told reporters in Mirpur.

The former Indian cricketer will join head coach David Capel in Bangladesh women’s team ahead of their busy international schedule in the next few months.

Bangladesh women’s team will leave home on April 28 for South Africa to play bilateral series before travelling the Malaysia in June for women’s Asia Cup.

They will also play a bilateral series against Ireland in June as part of their preparation for the qualification round of ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in Netherlands from July 3-14.

The top two teams from the qualification round will join the final round, scheduled in West Indies in November.

Palshikar, who is primarily contracted until December, targeted the World Twenty20 as her ultimate goal during this mission.

‘You all are talking about four series. There is a fifth competition, which is World Cup and I am focusing on that,’ she said.

‘I think Bangladesh players have got a good potential. They only need is, someone to show the way, so that, they can look forward,’ she added.

The 39-year all rounder has a decent record as player, scoring 66 runs and picking 12 wickets in her 15 one-day internationals for India. Her only Test, yielded no wicket and only six runs.

Source: New Age.