MP favours killing rapists in gunfight!

Kazi Firoz RashidAn MP of Ershad-led Jatiya Party – an ally of ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) yet official opposition in parliament, Kazi Firoz Rashid, on Tuesday favoured killing rapists in law enforcers’ gunfights.

“Gang rape can’t be stopped by executing them as per the existing law. People want justice immediately,” Firoz Rashid told parliament while speaking on the point of order.

Calling for awarding Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members for killing the rapist of a 9-year-old girl, the Jatiya Party MP also said militancy would not have been resisted in the country had there been no gunfights.

The Jatiya Party led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s special envoy Hussain Muhammad Ershad has three members in the current cabinet.

In reference to the rape incident in a running bus at Dhamrai, Firoz said, “A female readymade garment worker got in a bus. Five people raped her on the bus when other passengers got down. Police seized the bus when locals, after hearing the screaming of the girl, informed the law enforcement. Yes, the rapists were arrested, but justice won’t be ensured.”

“A rapist had gone into hiding after raping a 9-year girl. A gunfight was taken place between the rapist and RAB members. Two RAB members were injured. The rapist was killed. This is what people want to see. These RAB members should be awarded,” he added.

Firoz went on to say, “Everyday incidents of rapes will take place and you will resort to the law! This can’t go in this fashion. People want to see whether justice will be ensured right now.”

Talking about Rupa killing after rape, the MP said the incident of raping of another girl on a running bus would not take place had a burning example been set up in case of Rupa killing.

He said Rupa’s rapists were awarded death in the lower court, but they [rapists] would go to the higher court against the trial court verdict where there would be a discussion on law-point if the capital punishment would be retained.

“And then there is Supreme Court [to take the final decision]. And then will come presidential decision. Nobody will notice when they [rapists] will be hanged,” he added.

Addressing the government, he said, “How did you curb the militancy? Child militant, woman militant, juvenile militant and elderly militant – all the militants were annihilated in gunfights. Did you bring the militants to the law? Has justice been ensured as of today? Had there been no gunfight, militants wouldn’t have been wiped out.”

Alleging procrastination in the justice system in the existing law, Firoz said, “One girl is being raped after another in running bus. Will you claim that there is rule of law in the country? This is not rule of law. This is rather misrule of law. You will take 10 years for sticking to the law. Nobody will notice even if one is executed after 10 years. Many will even go off scot-free using loopholes of the law.”

The MP demanded introduction of summary trial to trying rapists.

MP’s demand for killing the rapists in gunfights apparently lends credence to the allegation that the law enforcement agencies intentionally kill people in the name of gunfights and crossfire between the law enforcers and the accused. The law enforcers, however, have all along denied the allegation.

Source: Prothom-Alo.