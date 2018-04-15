Mother of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul dies

She was undergoing treatment at the Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital and Research Institute due to age-related complications. She was 88 years old.

BNP Vice-Chairman Professor AZM Zahid Hossain told bdnews24.com the doctors declared Fatima Amin dead around 12:00 pm on Thursday.

“She had diabetes and hypertension and had long suffered from different complications of the kidneys and lungs,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul’s siblings and other family members were close to her at the time of death.

Fatima’s son-in-law BNP Standing Committee member Mahbubur Rahman was also present at the hospital too.

Her husband former minister Mirza Ruhul Amin had died a decade ago.

Acting Chairperson of BNP Tarique Rahman expressed his deep shock and expressed his condolences to the grieving family.

BNP standing Committee members Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Maudud Ahmed, Vice-Chairman Md. Shahjahan, Advocate Jonal Abedin, central leaders Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anne, Kaiser Kamal, Abdus Salam Azad, Shahidul Islam Babul, Amiruzzaman Shimul, Kamal Anwar Ahmed Ajmol Hossain Pilot along with other leaders of the party and Acting Editor of Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman visited Mirza Fakhrul in the hospital to express their condolences.

OBAIDUL QUADER CALLS

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling party Awami League spoke to Mirza Fakhrul upon news of his mother’s death over phone and offered his condolence, said senior leaders of BNP.

NAMAZ-E-ZANAZA

BNP standing Committee member Khandker Mosharraf Hossain told journalists the Namaz-e-Zanaza or funeral prayer of Fatima Amin will be held on Thursday at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Maghrib prayers. Her body will be kept at BIRDEM hospital overnight and will be taken to Thakurgaon for burial on Friday.

She will be buried at the family graveyard after funeral prayers at the Thakurgaon Zila School premises that evening.

“I am expressing the deepest condolence for the demise of Fatima Amin on behalf of BNP and offering our heartfelt condolence,” said Khandker Mosharraf Hossain.

