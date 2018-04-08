Khaleda’s medical team incomplete without a psychiatrist: Zafrullaha

He says the authorities should have included a psychiatrist and a physiotherapist.

Zafrullah said rich or influential people get transferred to big hospitals within days of their jailing.

“But this hasn’t happened to Khaleda Zia. She has been kept in seclusion so that she breaks down mentally,” he said.

“The government has kept even Yaba drug traders in VIP cabins at BIRDEM hospital. What harm she could cause had she been kept in such a cabin?” he asked.

Zafrullah, the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, expressed his opinion at a talk show aired by Ekattor TV on Saturday night after the jailed BNP chief underwent medical tests at the BSMMU.“The government has formed a committee. That’s good, but I think the committee is incomplete because it has no psychiatrist or psychologist in it,” he said.

“There should have been a physiotherapist too, but there was none. So I think it’s an incomplete committee,” he added.

Ruling Awami League leader Nuh-ul-Alam Lenin, another discussant at the show, agreed with Zafrullah.

“It’s right that there should be a psychologist,” he said.

Khaleda was taken to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU earlier in the day for a medical checkup.

Cardiologist Mohammad Mamun, general medicine specialist FM Siddiqui, and neuro medicine specialist Wahidur Rahman checked Khaleda as she underwent x-ray for the knee joint pain.

The authorities earlier formed a team of doctors at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital to treat the former prime minister in jail.

Md Shamsuzzaman, head of orthopaedics at the DMCH, led the team. The other members were neurologist Mansur Habib, medicine specialist Titu Mia and physical medicine specialist Sohely Rahman.

The former prime minister has been in the old jailhouse on Nazimuddin Road since Feb 8 when a special court sentenced her to five years in prison for corruption in Zia Orphanage Trust fund.

The 73-year-old is suffering from problems in her heart, eyes and knee, her doctors earlier said. She is on regular medication.

She cannot be released from prison before May 8 when the Supreme Court hears petitions by the state and the Anti-Corruption Commission, the plaintiff of the case, seeking a review for harsher punishment.

Zafrullah also said as a medical doctor he believed Khaleda’s ‘main problem’ was her age.

“She is suffering from some of the diseases that occur at this age. Moreover, she is suffering from seclusion and loneliness,” he said.

He alleged Khaleda’s normal life was being hampered in jail. “She used to go to bed late in the night. But in prison, the lights are switched off at 9pm. The darkness creates a horrific environment.”

“She is suffering from problems in her knee. She may be carrying an implant in one knee.

“And she is also suffering from…a little bit of obesity. Overall, she is suffering terribly,” Zafrullah said.

He said the authorities should keep her in a cabin at the BSMMU instead of the jailhouse.

“This nation is unfortunate. We often go abroad (for treatment) even with small health issues,” he added, referring to speculations that Khaleda would be sent abroad.

Source: Bdnews24.