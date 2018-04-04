It’s based on ‘fake news’

The BNP yesterday alleged that the Anti-Corruption Commission began examining the bank accounts of its top leaders on the basis of fake reports by news portals run by the Awami League.

According to the party, 25 such dubious portals were spreading propaganda against it for tarnishing its image. It, however, did not name any of them.

“BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been jailed in a false case. Although she secured bail from the High Court, she is not being released over different excuses. Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is abroad while Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam is hospitalised,” said BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

“In such a situation, false and fabricated news is being published against BNP leaders. The ACC’s announcement of launching the enquiry is nothing but an attempt to tarnish the image of the senior BNP leaders,” he told a press briefing at the party’s Nayapaltan headquarters.

The government was trying to keep BNP away from politics. The evil attempt, however, would not work, he alleged.

Recently, the ACC has opened an enquiry into eight BNP leaders over their alleged involvement in money laundering and amassing of wealth illegally.

BNP Standing Committee members Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; vice chairmen Abdul Awal Mintoo and Morshed Khan; Executive Committee Member Tabith Awal, and Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel were being interrogated, said ACC Director (Enquiry and Investigation) Kazi Safikul Alam.

In an official reaction, Nazrul alleged that the government had ordered the ACC to take steps against the BNP leaders to keep them away from anti-government movements.

“The ACC claimed to be an independent body but in reality, the government is using it as one of its weapons,” he said.

On the news portals, the BNP leader said no one should write anything against anyone if that was untrue.

“I will say that they [the news portals] will have to seek apology or else we will take legal actions against them,” he added.

Amir Khosru alleged that the government was trying to mislead the nation through falsehood.

“Awami League has opened 25 fake news portals as part of its strategy to spread falsehood,” he said.

He accused the government of destroying the ACC through politicisation.

Abdul Awal Mintoo said, “I do business and my bank transactions are normal. It has recently been reported that I have transactions in some banks. In fact, I don’t even have any account there. The news is completely motivated.”

At another programme yesterday, BNP Standing Committee member Moudud Ahmed alleged that the government and its “agent” ACC were working together with the same goal which is keeping the BNP away from the upcoming general elections.

He was addressing a discussion organised by National People’s Party at the Jatiya Press Club demanding Khaleda Zia’s release from jail.

The BNP leader said, “I would like to tell them [the government and the ACC] that the BNP will join the polls, no matter what plots and repressive measures you plan”.

He termed the allegation against the BNP leaders, being investigated by the ACC, baseless.

“They [ACC] did it as part of their plot to weaken BNP,” he added.

Meanwhile, in response to the allegations, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif last night told The Daily Star that the BNP leaders were lying to mislead people and hide their misdeeds.

“How did they get the information that the Awami League is using 25 news portals? Awami League has nothing to do with it. It is the ACC that has started the enquiry as the BNP leaders had abnormal transactions in their bank accounts. They don’t need to worry if they are innocent,” he added.

