Injured Nasir set for six-month absence

Middle-order batsman Nasir Hossain is most likely to undergo surgery and be out of action for six months due to ligament injury. The right-handed batsman, who has been irregular in the national dressing room for a long time now, tore ligament in his right knee while playing football during a friend’s wedding in Sirajganj a few days back.

Nasir appeared at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur Monday with crutches to meet chief BCB physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury.

According to the BCB doctor, primary assessment suggests Nasir has torn the ligament in his right knee. Nasir was later sent for an MRI examination in a hospital in Dhaka on the same day.

“Primary assessment shows that he has badly injured ligament in his right knee. To know better we have sent him for an MRI and we will get the report (Tuesday),” said Dr Debashish to Dhaka Tribune Monday.

It is understood both the BCB physician and the doctor who has done the MRI of Nasir are assuming the cricketer will need to undergo surgery and that the injury will keep him off the field for at least six months.

Due to the injury, Nasir will not take part for the BCB North Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League, resuming Tuesday. The franchise based four-day cricket league after completing its first three rounds of the season got suspended in January this year to allow for the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League season 2017-18 that concluded earlier this month.

The remaining rounds of the tournament will be played now with the participation of star cricketers in the shape of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar, among others.

At least nine cricketers including the likes of Mashrafe bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, among others, will miss the fourth round of the league, starting today, for various reasons like injury, rest and leave.

North Zone will take on Walton Central Zone at Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra, while Prime Bank South Zone will face Islami Bank East Zone at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. With 34 points, North Zone are at the top of the points table, followed by East Zone with 30 points. South Zone and Central Zone have 26 and 19 points respectively. Off the four teams, only North Zone have been able to win a game in the first three rounds.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.