Imrul’s ton puts South in control

Prime Bank South Zone batsman Imrul Kayes celebrates his hundred on the second day of their BCL final round match against BCB North Zone at Khulna on Wednesday. — Courtesy photo

Top-order batsman Imrul Kayes struck a century as Prime Bank South Zone went one step closer to winning the Bangladesh Cricket League title with a dominant performance against BCB North Zone in Khulna on Wednesday.

Thanks to Imrul’s 107 off 165 balls, South Zone declared their first innings at 365-8, taking a huge 178-run lead, which in all likelihood could be decisive in a vital sixth round contest of the tournament.

North Zone, who got folded for 187 runs in the first innings, reached 32-0 overnight but were still faced with an uphill task if they were to deny South Zone a win in the game and retain their title.

In the other match of the final round, Walton Central Zone batsman

Abdul Mazid struck a double-hundred after resuming his first day’s 159 but Liton Das hit an unbeaten century for Islami Bank East Zone to restore the parity.

South Zone v North Zone

Resuming on 115-1, Imrul, who was unbeaten on 51 overnight, showed a strong determination and he was ably aided by Anamul Haque, who made 89 off 173 balls to give South Zone a strong total in the first innings.

Imrul put a 184-run partnership with Anamul before Farhad Reza dismissed both batsmen in the space of four overs. Tushar Imran and Mohammad Mithun chipped in with 65 and 49 before Reza brought North Zone back in the game with 5-57.

Junaed Siddique, 17 not out, and Mizanur Rahman, 14 not out, remained at the crease overnight hoping to wipe out their remaining 146-run deficit before setting a target for South Zone.

East Zone v Central Zone

Resuming on 406-4, Central Zone lost three quick wickets and fell into 454-7 before overnight injured Mazid resumed his innings to complete his double century as he hit 205 off 246 deliveries including 22 fours and eight sixes.

Central Zone was eventually all out for 546-10 in 125.3 overs but East gave a strong reply, thanks largely to Liton, who was unbeaten on 139 overnight to take his side to 264-3 in 46 overs.

Mazid put a 76-run stand with Mohammad Sharif in the eighth wicket while East Zone spinner Gazi claimed five wickets for 188 runs.

Liton put a 148-run stand with Tasamul Haque, who was finally caught and bowled by Shuvagata Hom after making 67 runs.

Brief Scores

Stumps, Day 2

Central Zone 546 in 125.3 overs (Mazid 205, Shadman 112, Shuvagata 71; Sharif 41; Sohag 5-188) v East Zone 264-3 in 46 overs (Liton 139 not out, Tasamul 67; Shuvagata 2-82)

***

North Zone 187 & 32-0 in 8 overs v South Zone 365-8 dec in 105 overs (Imrul 107, Anamul 89, Tushar 65, Mithun 49; Farhad 5-57)

Source: New Age.