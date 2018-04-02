HSC, equivalent exams begin Monday

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid has said the government has taken preparation ‘as per its abilities’ to organise the tests properly.

“We have taken preparations as per our abilities, all the means we have, in light of our experiences. I hope the exams will be held properly,” he told a programme in Chittagong on Sunday.

The HSC and equivalents tests, including the practical exams, will continue until May 23.

Out of the total 1,311,457 candidates this year, 692,730 are male and 618,727 are female.

In seven centres abroad, 299 students will sit the exams.

Like SSC, the HSC candidates have been asked to enter the centres half an hour before the start.

The sets of questions will be fixed through lottery 25 minutes before the exams.

No one will be allowed to take electronic devices into the centres. The officials in charge of the centres can take mobile phones inside, but not any with camera.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have banned public movement within 200 yards of the centres.

Source: Bdnews24.