Government agents attacked Dhaka University vice-chancellor’s house: BNP

It did so to derail the quota reform protests, the BNP leader said at media briefing at his party headquarters on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Monday, an unidentified group vandalised the house of Prof Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman on the DU campus during a movement seeking reformation of the quota system,

Rizvi called the attack ‘planned and mysterious’.

“The student protesters said they did not attack the VC’s home. Only the Chhatra League can show such audacity as they control the campus.

“The government used its agents to lead the attack to derail the movement of general students. Everyone believes so.”

Rizvi described the government’s discussions with protesters as a ruse.

“They said they would look into the matter after a month. They did not release those detained and said an investigation would be conducted to identify the perpetrators.

“It is the Chhatra League who opened fire, who carried out the vandalism. The media has published their photos. Then why aren’t you arresting them?”

Comparing the ruling party with German Nazi party, he said: “They are an undemocratic power. They are Nazis who can kill people by throwing them into gas chambers and then shove the responsibility off on someone else.”

Rizvi also said BNP chief Khaleda Zia was being persecuted in jail.

“She has not been given the orthopaedic mattress as recommended by the medical board. I strongly condemn such brutal behaviour towards her.”

The BNP leader demanded also the immediate release of Chittagong BNP Vice-President MA Aziz, Joint General Secretary Jahangir Alam Dulal and 51 other leaders and activists who were recently put behind bars across the country.

Source: Bdnews24.