CEO of bdjobs.com released hours after detention

Dhaka, Apr 25 (UNB) – AKM Fahim Mashroor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangladesh’s largest job site bdjobs.com has been released in the afternoon hours after his detention from the city’s Karwan Bazar area.

A team of Cyber Security and Crime Division under the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained Fahim from the 7th floor of Bangladesh Development Bank Limited Bhaban of Karwanbazar around 12:30 pm and released him after several hours.

Sources at the DMP said he was detained on Wednesday in connection with a case filed by Md Al Sadik, a former BCL leader of Dhaka University unit with Kafrul Police Station on April 22 under ICT act.

In his complaint, the BCL leader alleged that Fahim spread scornful pictures and information of Prime Minister using his Facebook ID during the recent quota reform agitation.

Contacted, Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of DMP, said a team of Cyber Security and Crime Division under the CTTC detained Fahim for interrogation for an allegation of circulating scornful pictures and information of Prime Minister from his facebook ID. Later, he was released after interrogation, the DC (Media) said.

Cyber experts have been scrutinizing his Facebook ID in this regard, he added.