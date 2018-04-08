Beauty murder: Father, neighbour allegedly planned the killing

The father of 16-year old Beauty Akter, who was raped and murdered, was allegedly involved in the plan to kill his daughter to frame rapist Babul Miah.

The victim’s father Sayed Ali was allegedly convinced to participate in the plot by his neighbour Moyna Miah, a local Awami League leader. A professional murderer was also hired for the killing, said Bidhan Tripura, superintendent of police (SP) of Habiganj at a press conference at his office on Saturday.

SP Bidhan said Moyna Miah murdered Beauty in the presence of her father. The hired murderer held Beauty’s hands and feet while Moyna Miah stabbed her.

The victim’s father, who filed a case over rape and murder, is the main witness of the case.

As police found some incongruities during the investigation, they interrogated Moyna Miah.

The SP said Moyna Miah gave a statement confessing to the killing before the Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Habiganj on Friday.

Moyna Miah’s wife Asma Akter lost to the rapist Babul’s mother in the Brahmandora Union Parishad election held in December last year.

Enraged, Moyna Miah killed Beauty and abandoned the body in a haor to frame Babul’s family, said the police official.

“Moyna Miah convinced Sayed Ali to support his plan by saying that Beauty should be killed since she was raped and Babul did not agree to marry her. He also said that Sayed should think of the future of Beauty’s two younger sisters,” said SP Bidhan at the press conference.

On January 21, Babul and his accomplices abducted Beauty from her home in Brahmandora village in Habiganj’s Shaistaganj. They kept her confined at an undisclosed location and raped her for about a month before dumping Beauty at her house.

Sayed Ali, the victim’s father, filed a case over the abduction and rape of his daughter on March 1 implicating Babul and his mother Kolomchan, a local union parishad member.

Later on March 16, Beauty went missing from her grandfather’s village home. The next day, police recovered her body from a haor.

Sayed filed a murder case against Babul, his mother, and several others at Shaistaganj police station. Later, police arrested Babul’s mother Kolomchan and another suspect on March 21.

Habiganj police formed a three-member committee on March 29.

On March 31, a joint team of RAB 9 and police arrested Babul from Beanibazar in Sylhet. Babul confessed to abducting and raping Beauty.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.