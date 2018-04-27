Bangladeshi autocrats using court’s production warrant as a tool of intimidation!

Bangladeshi autocrats using court’s production warrant as a tool of intimidation!

Syed Ulfat Ahmed 26/4/2018

In 1974, the then Stalinist-styled one-party autocratic government in Bangladesh introduced a black law titled Special Powers Act (SPA) of 1974 through which anyone could be arbitrarily detained for months. The SPA had been grossly used by the successive governments as an effective tool of intimidation. But the evil practice of using SPA had stopped since 2006 as this black law drew tremendous criticism from the rights groups. Now after many years, the current autocratic government in Bangladesh led by Sheikh Hasina has started using Production Warrant (PW) as a newer tool og arbitrary detention and intimidation and are detaining people indefinitely by wrongly influencing the lower courts.

As per rule, PW are issued by the court when a person is in prison being already on bail in a specific case (but detained in some other case). It is not Custody Warrant oe cancellation of the bail. It actually is an instruction to the prison authorities to produce the prisoner concerned on the court date. When a person is not either faces any other case or already been granted bail in other case, the courts are obliged to withdraw the PW at the petition of the defence lawyer; thus clearing obstacles from that person being released from the prison.

But unfortunately, since November 2017, the court of Metropolitan Session Judge in Dhaka has been abusing the PW thus turning it into a tool of intimidation. Internationally known multi award winning anti militancy journalist and newspaper editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been languishing in prison since 2012 (November), serving rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition and blasphemy case. As his conviction period ended on November 2, 2017, his lawyers moved a petition with the court of the Metropolitan Session Judge on November 6, 2017 seeking withdrawal of the PW. Accordingly the court issued the withdrawal order of the PW and it reached the prison gate on November 7, 2017. But the prison authorities did not set Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury free for reasons best known to them. On November 12, 2017, the same court very surprisingly re-issued a second PW in the same case.

For past 5 months, the court has been keeping Mr. Choudhury in prison only through this Production Warrant, which is a clear violation of human rights.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) vide its order number 467/16-18, dated January 23, 2017 had also endorsed the fact that Mr. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been serving rigorous imprisonment in a false case lodged by the BNP-Jamaat government in 2003. NHRC had also rightly recognized Mr. Choudhury as an anti militancy journalist.

Rights groups such as Bangladesh Legal Aid And Services Trust (BLAST) should immediately look into this matter. In public interest, these rights groups should move a Writ Petition with the apex court seeking an order declaring such arbitrary detention through PW unlawful and unconstitutional.