Bangladesh cricketers facing injury concerns

Following the recently concluded Nidahas T20I tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, some key Bangladesh cricketers are busy playing domestic cricket while a few are facing injury concerns.

After the completion of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2017-18 season, the players are currently busy taking part in the Bangladesh Cricket League at different venues across the country.

However, opener Tamim Iqbal, middle-order batsman Nasir Hossain, paceman Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz are suffering from different injuries and are missing from cricket action at the moment.

“We feared a ligament injury in the right knee for Nasir. After receiving the MRI report, it has been confirmed that the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his right knee has been ruptured. As it has ruptured, we are going for an operation in the injured knee. We will take a decision soon as to where the operation will take place and the actual time. We are expecting it will take six months for recovery after the operation. So Nasir needs at least six months to recover from injury after the surgery,” Debashish said to the media in Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Tuesday.

Debashish also informed that Miraz has labral tear in his injured shoulder and will need to undergo conservative process of treatment.

“Miraz is suffering from an injury in his right shoulder. It’s an old injury and Miraz has been suffering from this since his U-19 playing days. We had given him treatment all these years. The injury has been managed since then. But recently he is facing problem while throwing. We have done MRI and we have found labral tear in his injured shoulder. At the moment, we are trying to manage the injury with conservative process. If the pain does not reduce, then we will go for surgery as the next step. But at the moment, we are applying conservative process on the injury,” said the chief BCB physician.

“We will give PRP injection treatment to Miraz. Such injection can be used two to three times. After that, we need to wait one and a half or two months. We can then examine how the conservative process treatment has gone. It’s kind of similar to Mustafizur Rahman’s injury. So the bottom line is, at first we are trying to handle the injury in conservative way. And after getting the result we will decide later whether surgery is needed or not,” he added.

Taskin is also facing some complications but his injury is not that serious.

“Taskin has been facing back pain for the last three or four months. It’s a common injury for pace bowlers. Such back pain injury was managed by Taskin earlier, but it became more serious in recent months. And we have also observed that Taskin’s performance has gone downwards recently. Maybe his back pain is a reason for that. We are trying to manage it through exercise, physiotherapy and injection. At the moment no surgery is required for him and hopefully it will cure soon,” said Debashish.

Debashish also stated that Tamim is recovering well and needs three more weeks to complete his rehabilitation process.

“Tamim’s recent injury is actually a combination of two-three injuries. He is facing problem with knee joint and outside the joint as well. We are dealing with the outside problems. And it has improved recently. Three more weeks will be needed to complete the rehab. He is not facing any problem while batting. But he is facing problem while running or sprinting. Tamim is continuing his skill training and his improvements are satisfactory. We believe it is not necessary for Tamim to undergo surgery at the moment,” concluded Debashish.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.