Bangladesh clinch wheelchair T20 series against India

Bangladesh clinched the three-match bilateral wheelchair T20 cricket series after beating host India by seven wickets in the deciding game Wednesday in Mumbai.

Batting first, the home side posted 101 runs in their stipulated 20 overs, Romesh top-scoring for his side with 13. Bangladesh’s Ujjal bagged four wickets while Rajon, Ripon and Shipon picked up one each.

Also read: Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets

In reply, the visiting side reached their destination in the 18th over, Mithu leading the way with an unbeaten 50, featuring 10 fours. Ujjal was also unbeaten on 24. India’s Lalit and Sourav shared three wickets between themselves.

The home side had earlier taken a 1-0 lead following their close one-run win over the visitor Sunday.

Bangladesh however, scripted a brilliant comeback, leveling the series 1-1 after their seven-wicket victory in the second game.

Following Wednesday’s match, India and Bangladesh will contest a tri-nation series, also involving Nepal, in Delhi starting Saturday. Bangladesh team will return home on April 13.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.