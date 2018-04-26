No relation of citizenship with depositing passport, says DG DIP

Department of Immigration and Passport director general Major General Md Masud Rezwan talks to media at his office on Thursday.– UNB photo

Department of Immigration and Passport director general Major General Md Masud Rezwan on Thursday said there is no relation of citizenship with surrendering a passport.

In reference to the recent debate over Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the director general said this at a news briefing at his office at Agargaon in the capital.

‘If Tarique Rahman wants to come to Bangladesh, he can return to the country taking the travel documents issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in London,’ said Major General Md Masud Rezwan.