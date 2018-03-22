Vote for AL to ensure development: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina waves to supporters at a public rally at Patia in Chittagong on Wednesday. — BSS photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday criticised BNP chief Khaleda Zia and her two sons for not obeying the directives of the Quran and misappropriating the money of orphans.

‘In the holy Quran it is clearly stated-never grab the wealth of orphans, never loot the assets of orphans, let the orphans to have their rights, but they (Khaleda, Tarique and Koko) defied all these directives, money came for the orphans, not a single taka went to the orphanage, they embezzled all,’ she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a public rally at Patiya Model High School.

Chittagong south Awami League organised the rally at the place where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered speech in 1969, 70 and 73 while Jawaharal Nehru in 1943.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the case in connection with the embezzlement of the money of Zia Orphanage was not lodged by Awami League but by the caretaker government.

‘The top brass of the caretaker government were all the favourite personalities of Khaleda Zia. Moin Uddin, Iazudding and Fakhruddin they filed the case and she got punishment in that case,’ Hasina said adding that the Anti-Corruption Commission lodged the case and court gave the verdict.

The prime minister mentioned that BNP does not obey the court, its verdict, laws and rules. ‘This is their character.’

She also said Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman and Arafat Rahman Koko and Saifur Rahman whitened black money when they were in power.

Hasina mentioned that the siphoned off money of Tarique Rahman and Arafat Rahman Koko was seized in the USA and Singapore, and the government brought those money back.

‘We want peace and development of people. For the development of a country maintaining peace is a must…this country will be a peaceful one, that is our aim, and Awami League is working keeping that in mind,’ she said.

Briefly describing various development projects taken for the balanced development of the country, Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League, urged all to cast their votes in the next election in favour of Awami League.

‘You cast your vote for Awami League, we’ll be able to ensure development for you…for the continuation of the development, please cast vote for Boat and tell others to do so,’ she said.

Held with Chittagong south Awami League president Moslem Uddin Ahmed in the chair, the rally was also addressed by AL general secretary Obaidul Kader, AL presidium member and housing and public works minister engineer Mosharraf Hossain, AL publicity secretary Hasan Mahmud, MP, state minister for land Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Nurul Alam Chowdhury, Chittagong city Awami League acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, local MP Shamshul Huq Chowdhury and Chittagong city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 41 development projects.

Source: New Age.