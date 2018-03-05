Vietnam President Quang arrives Dhaka

Ittefaq Report

Bangladesh has given a red carpet reception to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang who has arrived Dhaka on a three-day official visit on Sunday afternoon.



President M Abdul Hamid along with his wife Rashida Khanam and some ministers received the Vietnamese leader and his spouse Nguyen Thi Hien at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport.

The Vietnamese President is here with an aim to promote bilateral ties in different areas including economy, trade, investment, agriculture, defense and security between the two countries.

Two children presented bouquets to President Quang as he along with his wife and his entourage members alighted from a special aircraft of Vietnam Airlines.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith, Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu, Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury, Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) division Zunaid Ahmed Palak were present with President Abdul Hamid at the airport to receive the Vietnamese president.

Some government officials were also present there.

President Hamid escorted Quang to a makeshift dais where a joint contingent of army, navy and air force offered him a guard of honour. The national anthems of two countries were also played.

The Vietnam President then left the airport for the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel where he will be staying during his visit.

After the visit of former Vietnam President Tran Duc Luong in 2004, this is a high level visit of any Vietnamese leader in 14 years.

According to the programme schedule, President Quang’s official engagement began with the meeting of the foreign ministers at the place of residence in the evening.

On Monday morning, the Vietnam President will lay a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

He will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi at 9:35 am and lay a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay respect to the memory of the greatest leader of Bangladesh.

The Vietnamese President will sit for a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at PM’s Office at about 10 am on the day. Some memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed at the meeting.

Later, Quang will visit the Jatiya Sangsad complex where Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will meet him at about 3:40 pm.

President Quang will hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid at Credentials Hall of Bangabhaban at about 7:30 pm tomorrow. A state dinner followed by a cultural function will be held in honour of him.

Vietnamese President is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon. Foreign Minister will see him off at the airport.

Source: Ittefaq