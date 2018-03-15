US-Bangla plane crash: Bangladesh embassy to receive bodies after post-mortem

The bodies of Bangladeshi nationals killed in the crash of US-Bangla Airlines flight BS211 will likely be handed over to their families within the next four or five days, Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams has said.

Addressing a press briefing at the embassy on Wednesday, she also said the bodies would only be released after their autopsies were complete as the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital authorities were following the international standard.

But if the relatives want to see the bodies before the autopsies, it would take at least two weeks to release them, she added.

At least 50 people, including 26 Bangladeshis, were killed when the US-Bangla Airlines aircraft crashed and burst into flames in Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday.

The plane was carrying 71 people, including four cabin crew. Of the passengers, 36 were from Bangladesh, 33 from Nepal and one each from China and the Maldives.

Detailing the handover process, the ambassador on Wednesday also said the Bangladesh embassy will receive the identified bodies first and then hand them over to the families in Nepal.

If the relatives want to receive the bodies in Dhaka, they would have to contact the Foreign Ministry and declare the name of the receiver in advance, she added.

Mashfee Binte Shams said that to make the identification process easy, the families could apply to the concerned government bodies like the Election Commission to provide the fingerprints and other recorded documents of the deceased.

A 10-member team of doctors from Bangladesh was also scheduled to arrive in Nepal on Thursday to assist the doctors there, she said.

