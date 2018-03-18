Shakib wants Bangladesh to be relaxed, focused in final against India

Returning to the squad after recovering from a finger injury, Shakib led the Tigers in the thrilling victory over Sri Lanka on Friday to reach the final.

If Bangladesh win against India in the final, it will be the Tigers’ first victory in the final of any series, meaning the first trophy, and also the first victory against India in T20.

Bangladesh lost the finals of the 2009 tri-nation series at home, 2012 Asia Cup, and 2016 T20 Asia Cup before losing the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka in January this year.

The Tigers have played seven T20Is against India, but could not win a single one of those games.

Captain Shakib, however, does not want the Tigers to feel the pressure from the record book.

“We are trying to stay relaxed and free of pressure as we can be. It is very necessary to be mentally free in order to play well in T20,” he told the media after a practice session on Saturday.

“If you think of pressure, there will be pressure; otherwise there won’t be any pressure.

“I’m sure everyone is relaxed,” he said.

The skipper said the possibility of the Tigers playing well would increase if they can maintain the relaxed mood.

“I hope no one will take any pressure, everyone stays focused on the game and in the whole process,” he said.

In reaction to criticism of Bangladesh for the failure to win any trophy, he said, “If we think it’s a final match and against a big opponent like India, then there will be pressure. We should stay focused on the fact that the team that will play well will win the match.”

“We’ve played several finals. This is another opportunity in front of us. India is a very good team. They are the favourites for the way they have played.

“Playing good cricket will be our target. We are looking to doing well,” Shakib said.

The Bangladesh-India match at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium will start at 7:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time.

