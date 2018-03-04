Shakib returns to Tridents, Patriots recruit Mahmudullah

Bangladesh cricketers Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah were picked up CPL T20 franchises Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots respectively in the players’ auction in London Thursday.

Shakib had featured for Barbados in 2013 before switching sides to Jamaica Tallawahs for the seasons 2016 and 2017. The all-rounder played 16 matches for Jamaica, scoring 221 runs and bagging 14 wickets

Shakib, who was recruited for $1,30,000, played eight games for Barbados five years ago, notching 11 wickets in eight matches, including a brilliant six-wicket haul. With the bat, he scored 22 runs in six innings.

In the sixth edition of the CPL, Shakib will have Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Dwayne Smith, Wahab Riaz and Junaid Khan as teammates.

Mahmudullah, on the other hand, played five games for Jamaica last year. He got the opportunity to bat in four innings and scored 11 runs. He bowled 11 overs in three innings, taking three wickets.

St Kitts and Nevis will pay Mahmudullah $70,000 for his service. The right-handed batsman will have Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Ben Cutting as his teammates.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.