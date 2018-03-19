SC extends stay on Khaleda’s bail till May 8

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday extended stay on bail granted to Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia by the High Court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case till May 8.

A four-judge bench, chaired by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, also fixed May 8 for hearing appeals of the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission that challenged her bail granted by the High Court division on February 12.

The Apex Court also directed the government and the ACC to file concise statement on the appeal opposing the bail within two weeks.

The court also asked Khaleda’s councel to file their concise statement within two weeks opposing the appeals.

The bench passed the order after allowing the government and the ACC to file appeal against the bail order.

On March 15, the ACC and the government filed two leave to appeal petitions before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging Khaleda Zia’s bail.

On 12 March, the High Court granted the four-month interim bail to Khaleda Zia.

On February 22 last, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia filed a petition with the High Court seeking bail in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. On the day, the HC asked the lower court to submit all the relevant documents within 15 days.

On February 25, Khaleda Zia failed to secure bail in the case as the High Court said it would pass an order on her bail petition upon receiving all the documents relating to the judgment from the lower court.

On February 8 last, the Dhaka Special Court-5 convicted the former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson and sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. She was then sent to old central jail at Nazimuddin Road in the city.

