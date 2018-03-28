National anthem competition for madrasas compulsory: HC

Ittefaq Report

The High Court on Tuesday rejected a writ petition filed challenging the legality of a government circular asking the madrasa authorities to hold national anthem competition at their institutions.

High Court bench of Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain and Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan passed the order, saying that the national anthem competition will be held in all educational institutions, including madrasas with relevant rules.

Nurul Islam Miah, a madrasah teacher, and Monir Hossain Swadhin Sheikh, an inhabitant of Kadamtoli, Dhaka, submitted a writ petition to the High Court last week, saying that madrasas are running under Islamic shariah rule and therefore the authorities are not bound to hold national anthem competition.

Writ petitioners’ lawyer, Advocate Taimur Alam Khandker told reporters that the madrasah students must take part in national anthem competition following the High Court order.

The cabinet division issued the circular on January 18 asking all educational institutions including madrasas to arrange national anthem competition.

The petitioners challenged the legality of the circular saying that the circular is “erroneous and misleading” as Section-5(2) of the national anthem rules 1978 mentions that in all the schools, day’s work shall begin with singing the national anthem.

The petitioners said the rule applies to schools only, not madrasas.

The government circular is against the spirit of traditional Islamic education, they added.