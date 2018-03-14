Khaleda Zia gets interim bail

Ittefaq Report

The High Court (HC) has granted a four-month bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim passed the order over the bail after hearing a petition on Monday.

BNP chief Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The HC was scheduled to pass an order on her petition on Sunday but deferred it as the documents relating to the lower court verdict in the graft case did not reach the department concerned of the HC in time.

However, the documents later reached the department concerned of the High Court on Monday.

On February 22, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia filed the petition with the High Court seeking bail in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

Barrister Nowshad Jamir and Barrister Kaiser Kamal, on behalf of the BNP chief, submitted the 880-page bail petition showing 31 grounds for granting her bail.

On February 25, Khaleda Zia failed to secure bail in the case as the High Court says it will pass an order on her bail petition upon receiving all the documents relating to the judgment from the lower court.

Earlier, the HC asked the lower court to submit all the relevant documents within 15 days.

On February 8, the Dhaka Special Court-5 convicted the former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson and sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. She was then sent to old central jail at Nazimuddin Road in the city.

The court read out a 632-page summarised version of the verdict on that day and it released the full 1174-page copy of the verdict on February 19.

Source: Ittefaq.