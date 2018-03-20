Khaleda Zia denied justice: BNP

Ittefaq Report

BNP has alleged that its chairperson Khaleda Zia was denied justice by the Supreme Court and its order staying her bail until May 8 has been based on the government’s wishes.

“We are agitated. The Supreme Court’s order has reflected government’s will,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.

He added that the BNP leader has been denied justice by the country’s apex court, which he termed as the last resort of the people.

Over two hours after the Supreme Court’s order on Khaleda’s bail, the BNP secretary general came up with the party’s official reaction at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapalton central office.

Earlier in the day, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court stayed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s bail till May 8 in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case in which she was sentenced to five years’ jail by a lower court.

Fakhrul alleged that the government is obstructing the legal process very consciously to prolong Khaleda’s stay in jail.

On February 8 last, the Dhaka Special Court-5 convicted the former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson and sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. She was then sent to old central jail at Nazimuddin Road in the city.