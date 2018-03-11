‘Khaleda is the mother of democracy, Ershad is the government’s puppet’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed the government has clung to power illegally and are committing all kinds of crimes.

“The government has failed to meet minimum demands of the people. They could not provide rice at Tk10 per kg as they promised in their electoral manifesto in 2008. Prices of essentials have skyrocketed. They have ruined the country,” he said at a rally held at Helatala intersection near BNP’s Khulna Metropolitan unit office on Saturday.

Fakhrul also said: “The opposition’s leader Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad has turned into a puppet of the government. He is a special envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

Calling BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia “mother of democracy,” he called on all to wage a movement to free her from jail. Khaleda has been in jail since her conviction in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on February 8. Since then, the party has been organizing a string of protest programs demanding her release.

Earlier, the authorities concerned imposed Section 144 in the area – banning rallies and processions. However, the rally took place without any conflict. Senior BNP leaders and Khulna unit leaders also spoke at the rally.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.