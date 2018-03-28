Junior Tigers clinch series against Afghans

Bangladesh U-17 cricket team clinched the three-match one-day series 2-1 against their Afghanistan counterpart. The young Tigers won the series-decider by seven wickets in Greater Noida Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan were restricted to a below-par score. Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Mehedi Hasan picked up three wickets to lead the way as Afghanistan’s innings crumbled for just 114 in 44.4 overs.

Afghanistan captain-cum-opener Ijaz scored 45, the highest in the innings.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh reached their destination in less than 30 overs. Opener Prantik Nawroz Nabil was unbeaten on a 79-ball 54 with seven boundaries.

With the win, the visiting side ended the 15-day long bilateral series against Afghanistan, which also comprised two three-day matches. Both the longer-version games ended in a draw.

Bangladesh seamer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury was adjudged player of the series while Nabil was named the man of the match.

3RD ONE-DAYER

Bangladesh U17 115/3 in 29.3 overs (Nabil 54*, Emon 32) beat Afghanistan U17 114 in 44.4 overs (Ijaz 45, Mehedi 3/23) by seven wickets

Source: Dhaka Tribune.