Judges can’t hold trials independently: Moudud

Ittefaq Report

BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed on Friday said that judges in the country cannot hold trial proceedings with an open mind as there is no the independence of the judiciary.

“It’s not possible now to deliver any verdict without any fear as the independence of the judiciary is now only on papers, not in reality. I don’t think the judges have now strength to hold trial with an open mind,” he said.

Moudud came up with the comments while speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club arranged by Jatiyatabadi Ganotantrik Andolon protesting the ‘conspiracy’ against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to prolong her stay in jail.

He alleged that the government has snatched the independence of the judiciary.

Moudud said the people of Bangladesh do not like autocracy as they are originally democracy-loving ones. “They (people) waged street movements against autocrats in 1962, 1969, and 1991 and turned victorious.”

He alleged that the government is deceiving people over the election as it is talking about an inclusive election on one hand and not allowing opposition to hold any peaceful demonstration on the other.

Moudud said the Prime Minister is unlawfully carrying out election campaign for her party spending public money while BNP is not given permission for holding a public rally.

He said the government is not creating proper environment for a credible election as it does not want participatory polls.

“People are BNP’s only strength. We want a democratic government to be installed through people’s votes in a fair and credible election under a non-party administration,” he said.

Source: Ittefaq.