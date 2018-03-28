Islami Andolan to contest in all 300 parliamentary seats

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh has announced plans to file candidates at every parliamentary seat in the next general election.

“We have selected our candidates,” the party’s chief Syed Md Rezaul Karim told a program in Bagerhat on Sunday said. “Islamic scholars will play a pioneering role in ensuring victory for the candidates.”

Rezaul claimed that his party was the third biggest in Bangladesh.

He said Islamic scholars rose up whenever there was an attack on Islam in Bangladesh. “But 47 years after independence, the Islamic parties do not hold stable political positions,” he added.

“In the past, even though a few Islamic parties have gone to power in alliance with un-Islamic parties, they have passed various anti-Islamic laws in the parliament, such as alcohol license,” Rezaul said.

He said the Jamaat-e-Islami had already proven that it was against the spirit of the liberation war. “It will never come to power in this country,” he asserted.

Later, he announced candidates for Khulna City Corporation election and four parliamentary seats in Bagerhat.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.