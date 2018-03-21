Halsall resigns as Tigers’ assistance coach

Bangladesh national cricket team assistant coach Richard Halsall has resigned from his post and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have accepted his resignation.

In a media release BCB confirmed the resignation of Halsall on Tuesday. BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: “Richard has officially submitted his resignation. We understand that his decision is from family considerations and he wishes to stay close to home especially to be by the side of his ailing father. The Board respects his priorities and has accepted the resignation.

‘Richard has been an integral member of the Bangladesh Team Management during the last four years and part of many successes of the National Team. The Board would like to thank Richard for his contribution to Bangladesh cricket and wishes him the very best for his future.”

Halsall in a statement has thanked the BCB: “I wish to thank the Board for four brilliant years with the National Team. I have worked alongside some excellent colleagues, and have had so many opportunities to grow and develop in my career.

‘I will always be grateful for how my family was accepted and treated and the great memories of famous victories versus England, Pakistan, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia will always remain with me. I will never forget my time with the Bangladesh Cricket Team and wish them every success in the future.”

Halsall joined Bangladesh team as a fielding coach in 2014. Later he had worked as an assistant coach with head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe.

Earlier, Halsall performed the role of England Cricket Team’s assistant coach from 2011 to 2014. From 1998 to 2006 he had held the position of Sussex County Cricket Club fielding coach and he was England’s fielding coach from 2008 – 2010.

A former first class cricketer and Cambridge Blue, Halsall has also coached the England Under 15 team in 2006-07 and led the England team to a 1-1 series draw versus India in India in 2012.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.