Global leaders, embassies in Dhaka offer condolences for plane crash victims

Condolences have poured in for the victims of the Monday’s US-Bangla plane crash in Kathmandu, Nepal, that killed dozens and injured several of the 71 passengers and crew.

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday extended its “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the families of the victims and sent prayers for the full recovery of the injured survivors.

The US State Department issued a separate message of condolence.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” a State Department Spokesperson said, adding that no request for US assistance had been made as yet.

The heads of mission of the European Union resident in Bangladesh also expressed their heartfelt condolences to all the victims of the plane crash.

“The European Union is mourning the tragic incident and wishes the injured victims a prompt recovery,” a statement read.

The heads of mission of the European Union in Bangladesh are Delegation of the European Union Ambassador Rensje Teerink, Spanish Ambassador Alvaro de Salas Gimenez de Azcarate, Ambassador of the Netherlands Leoni Cuelenaere, Italian Ambassador Mario Palma, Swedish Ambassador Charlotta Schlyter, Ambassador of Denmark Mikael Hemniti Winther, British High Commissioner Alison Blake, Ambassador of Germany Dr Thomas Heinrich Prinz and Ambassador of France Marie-Annick Bourdin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The president of Russia passed on words of sympathy and support to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured, said a message from Moscow.

Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has spoken to Bangladesh Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali by phone, and expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to Bangladesh over the loss of life in the incident.

The Indian minister also offered any assistance required in Kathmandu, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

A message from the Canadian High Commissioner in Dhaka said: “We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families, as well as our wishes for a full recovery to passengers who were injured.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday spoke to her Nepalese counterpart

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli over telephone from Singapore at 7:50pm (local time).

While speaking to the Nepalese prime minister, Sheikh Hasina expressed her deep shock at the plane crash, according to a media release issued by the PM’s Press Wing.

Sharma Oli informed the Bangladesh prime minister that he visited the spot after the crash and gave necessary directives.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.